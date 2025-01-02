Hamas’ Yearslong Intel Effort Exposed: What It Means for Israel’s Security

Captured documents reveal that Hamas spent years meticulously gathering intelligence on Israeli border towns, exposing vulnerabilities in Israel’s security and intelligence systems. As Keren Setton reports for The Media Line, these documents, uncovered during Israel’s ongoing ground operation in Gaza, detail Hamas’ use of advanced surveillance techniques, including hacking security cameras and leveraging open-source intelligence. This extensive preparation enabled Hamas to carry out its devastating Oct. 7 attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis, injured thousands, and led to the abduction of 250 hostages.

Experts like Prof. Kobi Michael argue that these lapses stem from overreliance on technology and a loss of human intelligence capabilities after Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza. Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi emphasized that Hamas’ growth in intelligence and operational capabilities occurred as Israel reduced its control over the territory. The attack has forced Israel to reevaluate its security strategies, particularly in the West Bank, where Hamas has fewer resources but similar potential for disruption.

Economic ties between Israel and Palestinian territories also complicate the situation. Before the war, Israel granted work permits to Palestinians, believing this reduced tensions. Michael suggests this approach was flawed, as Hamas used such access to gather intelligence. The ongoing war has halted worker entry from Gaza and drastically reduced permits for the West Bank.

As Avivi highlights, the lack of human intelligence remains a critical challenge for Israel in locating and rescuing hostages. The conflict underscores the urgent need for Israel to address intelligence gaps and enhance security measures to prevent future attacks.

