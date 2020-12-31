Happy New Year

Thanks to technology, watching the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve is a global event – even if it takes some tweaking of one’s celebratory mindset. For instance, here in the Middle East, those of us who watch the ball drop do so at 7 am on New Year’s Day. So when 2020 departs, close camera shots and the proper sound effects will make it seem like old times – if the networks fill in with “b-roll” of couples kissing.

We’ve never seen a year personified to the point where it can be so vilified, but we’ve never experienced the horrors of this pandemic, either.

We, too, pray for a better year as we enter 2021. We wish all of our readers, viewers and listeners a speedy end to the daily COVID count, the fear of infection and the lives turned topsy-turvy.

With sincere thanks and appreciation for your continued support, the management and staff at The Media Line wish our readers a wonderful, happy, healthy and safe new year!

PS: There is still time to make that tax-deductible end-of-year donation to The Media Line.