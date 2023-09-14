Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Happy Rosh Hashanah From The Media Line

Happy Rosh Hashanah From The Media Line

Steven Ganot
09/14/2023

Dear Readers,

As Rosh Hashanah approaches, we at The Media Line would like to extend our warmest greetings for a sweet, prosperous, and peaceful new year. To all who celebrate, may the coming year, 5784 in the Hebrew calendar, be filled with health, happiness, and meaningful experiences for you and your loved ones.

Rosh Hashanah is not just a time for celebration, but also for reflection and renewal. It offers us a precious opportunity to look back on the year that was, to mend relationships, and to set forth on a path of personal and communal growth. It is a time to cast off the old and welcome the new with hope and open hearts.

May your home be filled with the warmth of family and friends and your table laden with festive meals and sweet treats symbolic of a fruitful year ahead. As you dip the apple into honey, may you be inscribed and sealed for a good year in the Book of Life.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

With heartfelt wishes,

The Team at The Media Line

Mideast Daily News
The Media Line
Rosh Hashanah
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods