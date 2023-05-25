Happy Shavuot From The Media Line

The Media Line sends warm greetings as Shavuot, the joyous Jewish holiday marking the wheat harvest and the giving of the Torah, approaches.

A tradition exists to enjoy dairy delights, symbolizing the “land flowing with milk and honey” promised in the Hebrew Bible. Amid this festive time, Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market thrives, echoing with laughter and buzzing with anticipation. Shoppers hustle through the vibrant marketplace, their baskets brimming with cheeses, cheesecakes, and countless dairy delicacies to grace holiday tables.

Video production: Dario Sanchez