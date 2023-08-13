Donate
Harsher Penalties for Cybercrimes Announced in Jordan
Mideast Daily News
Jordan
King Abdullah II
cybercrimes
Legislation
Harsher Penalties for Cybercrimes Announced in Jordan

Steven Ganot
08/13/2023

Jordan has enacted a more stringent cybercrimes law, greenlit by a royal decree from King Abdullah II. This move comes following the approval of both houses of the Jordanian parliament, the House of Representatives and the Senate. As per the new law, individuals who post content online that promotes sedition, sectarianism, hatred, or violence can face a prison sentence ranging from one to three years or be penalized with a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 dinars (approximately $7,000 to $28,000). The legislation also targets those who deliberately disseminate false news or slander online, prescribing a minimum jail term of three months or a fine in the same monetary range. The law is set to become effective a month after its appearance in the official gazette, local media sources said.

