Helping Assure Continued Coverage

Michael Friedson
06/04/2020

Despite signs of “re-opening” the economy, it will be many months before the support needed by non-profit organizations will return to levels necessary to sustain the important conduits we rely upon for news and information. And given the “other costs” – the price we are all paying in terms of suspension of civil rights and personal freedoms – maintaining those trustworthy fact-based news sources we rely upon has never been more important.

With the cooperation of our journalistic professionals, The Media Line has not skipped a beat as it provides ad-free, cost-free news and information. Witness the Mideast Daily News you’re looking at right. Although it has been a challenge to remain cost-free, we have done so and plan to continue to do so – as long as we receive voluntary support from our readers and anyone else committed to press and speech freedoms.

Please! Make your generous donations to The Media Line Ltd:

https://themedialine.org/donate

Many thanks!!!!!!!

