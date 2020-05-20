Helping to Stay Informed

Donate
(Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
The Media Line
The Media Line Staff
05/20/2020

It’s an awful time to be asking for financial support. But the harsh reality is that the role media plays during a crisis of the coronavirus magnitude is irreplaceable. Our journalists are on the front lines, out in the field bringing you the stories you see on-line and in media globally. At The Media Line, we are committed to living up to our reputation for accuracy and for providing fact-based news. Yet, we simply cannot do our jobs without support from readers like you. We’re doing our share and we respectfully ask that you help us to weather the storm – for all of our sakes.

Accurate information is critical as we cover the Middle East through a local-global lens. And now, as the coronavirus is wreaking havoc, it impacts this American non-profit news agency. We need your help now.

Please take a moment to go to the “Donate” page —  www.themedialine.org/donate — and make a tax deductible contribution to The Media Line so that together we remain well informed and strong.

 

 

