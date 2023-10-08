The Media Line Stands Out

Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Hizbullah Attacks Israeli Positions in Shebaa Farms, Sparking Counterstrike
Shebaa Farms. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Hizbullah
Israel
Shebaa Farms
rockets
artillery

Hizbullah Attacks Israeli Positions in Shebaa Farms, Sparking Counterstrike

Steven Ganot
10/08/2023

The Lebanese armed group Hizbullah launched an attack on Israel early Sunday, firing more than 35 rockets and artillery shells at Israeli positions in the Shebaa Farms region, Lebanese army intelligence confirmed. The area is at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Israeli military countered with artillery fire and a drone strike targeting Hizbullah encampments. The escalation follows the firing by Hamas of almost 3,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, sparking a war between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group.

