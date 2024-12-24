This holiday season, give to:

Holiday Greetings to Our Readers

Holiday Greetings to Our Readers

Felice Friedson
12/24/2024

It has been a year of upheaval, hardship, and tragedy across the Middle East. Many people in Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Israel, and the West Bank have lost their lives, and countless others are seeking to rebuild theirs. Around 100 Israeli and foreign hostages remain in the Gaza Strip for a second Hanukkah and Christmas.

As these winter holidays overlap, we hold onto the hope that the tide of war will shift and that the coming year will bring more peaceful days.

At The Media Line, we have worked tirelessly to share some of the most heart-wrenching stories of our time. We are grateful to our dedicated team of journalists and editors, and to you—our readers—for your unwavering commitment to truth.

Wishing you and your loved ones a holiday season filled with hope and the promise of a brighter future.

 

Felice Friedson

President of The Media Line

