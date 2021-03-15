Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthi Aggression Continues as Drones Launched into Saudi Arabia
Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia has been the target of several attacks by the Yemen Houthis. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Houthis
YEMEN
Saudi Arabia
Abha
drone attack

Houthi Aggression Continues as Drones Launched into Saudi Arabia

Uri Cohen
03/15/2021

Yemeni Houthi forces on Monday launched explosive drones at “military targets” at Abha International Airport and an adjacent air base near the town of Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, the group’s spokesperson said. Saudi officials claimed to have intercepted a drone earlier Monday morning, the first projectile launched by the Iran-backed organization into Saudi territory in nearly a week. On Sunday, a missile fired by the Houthis at pro-government troops supported by Riyadh in southwestern Yemen, killed 15 soldiers and three children. The six-year civil war between the rebel Houthi movement and the ousted Yemeni government backed by a Saudi-led coalition has flared up in recent weeks, with cross-border attacks intensifying and a peaceful resolution nowhere in sight. Last week, a barrage of Houthi missiles and drones targeting Riyadh’s oil facilities rocked the kingdom. In February, United States President Joe Biden removed the Houthis’ terrorist designation, placed by his predecessor during his final week in office, and ended Washington’s support of the Saudi-led coalition, while vowing to protect Riyadh from Houthi violence.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.