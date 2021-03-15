Houthi Aggression Continues as Drones Launched into Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Houthi forces on Monday launched explosive drones at “military targets” at Abha International Airport and an adjacent air base near the town of Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, the group’s spokesperson said. Saudi officials claimed to have intercepted a drone earlier Monday morning, the first projectile launched by the Iran-backed organization into Saudi territory in nearly a week. On Sunday, a missile fired by the Houthis at pro-government troops supported by Riyadh in southwestern Yemen, killed 15 soldiers and three children. The six-year civil war between the rebel Houthi movement and the ousted Yemeni government backed by a Saudi-led coalition has flared up in recent weeks, with cross-border attacks intensifying and a peaceful resolution nowhere in sight. Last week, a barrage of Houthi missiles and drones targeting Riyadh’s oil facilities rocked the kingdom. In February, United States President Joe Biden removed the Houthis’ terrorist designation, placed by his predecessor during his final week in office, and ended Washington’s support of the Saudi-led coalition, while vowing to protect Riyadh from Houthi violence.