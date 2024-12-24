Houthi Attacks Spur Israeli Diplomatic Effort for Terror Designation

Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to lobby for the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen to be designated as a terrorist organization, citing growing threats to regional and global security.

The Houthis have launched multiple missiles and drones at Israel in recent weeks, describing their attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The strikes have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing companies to adopt longer and costlier alternatives, which analysts fear could exacerbate global inflation.

“The Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the region and the entire world. The first and most basic thing to do is to designate them as a terrorist organization,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a statement.

Several countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Australia, already classify the Houthis as a terrorist organization. Israel hopes to extend this designation across Europe to increase international pressure on the group.

The push comes days after a Houthi missile from Yemen struck the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people. The Israeli military was unable to intercept the projectile, highlighting the challenge of countering long-range threats.