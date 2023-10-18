The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Humanitarian Aid Trucks Wait for Access at Egypt-Gaza Border
A convoy of aid trucks at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Oct. 17, 2023. (Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Rafah crossing
Humanitarian Aid
Sameh Shoukry
Gaza
Kerem Shalom

Humanitarian Aid Trucks Wait for Access at Egypt-Gaza Border

Steven Ganot
10/18/2023

Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid were stalled Tuesday at the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian-Palestinian border. Truck driver Shihata Saber, who had been waiting for nearly four days, expressed pride and readiness to deliver aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave. The trucks, which originated from Arish city in North Sinai, are set to be inspected by Israeli authorities at the Kerem Shalom border crossing upon entering Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry disclosed that aid from Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as medical supplies from the World Health Organization, had reached the Arish airport, 50 km west of Rafah. He emphasized Egypt’s ongoing efforts to keep the Rafah crossing open for aid delivery, in collaboration with the United Nations. However, he said, the Israeli government had not yet granted access from the Gaza side.

Hundreds of foreigners attempted to exit the Gaza Strip via Rafah last Saturday, amid ongoing airstrikes between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has been escalating since October 7, with Israel targeting Hamas installations in retaliation for mass atrocities and the abduction of hundreds of hostages, committed by Hamas gunmen in Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.