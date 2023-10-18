Humanitarian Aid Trucks Wait for Access at Egypt-Gaza Border

Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid were stalled Tuesday at the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian-Palestinian border. Truck driver Shihata Saber, who had been waiting for nearly four days, expressed pride and readiness to deliver aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave. The trucks, which originated from Arish city in North Sinai, are set to be inspected by Israeli authorities at the Kerem Shalom border crossing upon entering Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry disclosed that aid from Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as medical supplies from the World Health Organization, had reached the Arish airport, 50 km west of Rafah. He emphasized Egypt’s ongoing efforts to keep the Rafah crossing open for aid delivery, in collaboration with the United Nations. However, he said, the Israeli government had not yet granted access from the Gaza side.

Hundreds of foreigners attempted to exit the Gaza Strip via Rafah last Saturday, amid ongoing airstrikes between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has been escalating since October 7, with Israel targeting Hamas installations in retaliation for mass atrocities and the abduction of hundreds of hostages, committed by Hamas gunmen in Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border.