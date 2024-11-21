ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over Gaza War Crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have been issued arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Gaza, reports Simcha Pasko of The Media Line. This unprecedented move against leaders of a democratic nation accuses the two of committing crimes against humanity during the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The ICC alleges that Netanyahu and Gallant knowingly deprived Gaza’s 2.2 million residents of essential supplies such as food, water, fuel, and medical aid, causing widespread suffering. Reports detail malnutrition, dehydration, and surgeries conducted without anesthesia due to medical shortages. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan stated these actions were part of a systematic attack on civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law. The warrants also hold Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif, accountable for the October 7 massacre that killed over 1,200 people in Israel.

Israel has rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction, claiming the court cannot act on Palestinian complaints. Despite Israel’s objections, the ICC asserts its authority, citing Palestine’s recognized territorial jurisdiction. Pasko notes the warrants carry symbolic weight, isolating Netanyahu and Gallant internationally while complicating peace negotiations.