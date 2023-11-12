IDF Int’l Spokesman Lt. Col. Conricus Discusses Gaza Tunnels, Tactics With TML

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus sheds light on IDF's approach in Gaza, tunnel demolitions

In an insightful interview with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, discusses the current military operations against Hamas, particularly focusing on the intricate network of tunnels beneath Gaza. Conricus highlights the tactical challenges the Israeli military faces, including the Hamas stronghold at Shifa Hospital and the complexities of fighting in densely populated areas, balancing military objectives with humanitarian concerns.

The IDF has discovered and dismantled over 130 interconnected tunnels in northern Gaza, representing a significant engineering project by Hamas, using materials largely paid for with international aid money. Conricus also touches upon the sensitive issue of journalists resident in Gaza covering the conflict, raising concerns about their potential ties to Hamas and the integrity of their reporting.

As the conflict intensifies, Conricus says, the IDF is implementing new strategies to combat Hamas, ensuring civilian safety and adhering to international law. He emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between combatants and noncombatants, noting the IDF’s efforts to evacuate Palestinians from conflict zones. The full interview offers a detailed perspective on the challenges and tactics of the IDF in this complex conflict.