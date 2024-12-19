IDF Soldier Seeks Presidential Pardon in Security Documents Case

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is reviewing a pardon request from a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) charged in a classified document leak scandal that has shaken Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in recent weeks. The noncommissioned officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, is accused of unlawfully removing a sensitive intelligence document from the IDF’s database and transferring it to Eli Feldstein, a Netanyahu aide. Feldstein allegedly facilitated its leak to the German newspaper Bild.

The document in question reportedly outlined Hamas’ strategies and priorities in hostage negotiations. The NCO faces charges of transferring classified information, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years, along with theft and obstruction of justice. His defense team has argued that the charges are based on a flawed indictment and that his detention until trial was an error. In their letter to Herzog, the lawyers stated, “He understood that his acts were forbidden and would not repeat them.”

Herzog recently met with the accused soldier’s family and acknowledged their concerns. A statement from the President’s Residence noted that Herzog was “looking into the matter” and emphasized his trust in the legal system. “The request will be examined and reviewed like all requests submitted to the President’s Residence,” the statement said.

The case has drawn public attention for its political and security implications. Critics argue that such breaches of military intelligence pose significant risks, while others have raised concerns about the treatment of suspects in politically charged investigations.