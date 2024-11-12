IDF Spokesperson: War With Hamas Far From Over, Securing Borders a Priority

More than 400 days into the war with Hamas, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. (res.) Peter Lerner says the conflict is far from over, citing ongoing military efforts to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and secure the release of over 100 hostages. Lerner highlighted Israel’s focus on preventing Hamas and Hezbollah from regrouping along its borders and emphasized the need for a decisive victory. In addition to military operations, Lerner noted Israel’s ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza, aiming to distinguish between civilians and militants.

