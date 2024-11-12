Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF Spokesperson: War With Hamas Far From Over, Securing Borders a Priority
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid cross into the Gaza Strip on November 11, 2024 in Erez West Crossing, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

IDF Spokesperson: War With Hamas Far From Over, Securing Borders a Priority

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2024

More than 400 days into the war with Hamas, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. (res.) Peter Lerner says the conflict is far from over, citing ongoing military efforts to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and secure the release of over 100 hostages. Lerner highlighted Israel’s focus on preventing Hamas and Hezbollah from regrouping along its borders and emphasized the need for a decisive victory. In addition to military operations, Lerner noted Israel’s ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza, aiming to distinguish between civilians and militants.

For more insights on Israel’s strategies and goals, click here for this article by Felice Friedson.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Mideast Daily News
Gaza
Hamas
Hezbollah
IDF
Israel
Peter Lerner
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods