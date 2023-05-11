Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IMF Warns of Risks to Israeli Economic Growth Due to Judicial Reform, External Factors
Demonstrators protesting against the Netanyahu government's judicial overhaul march through the streets in Beit Shemesh, Israel, May 6, 2023. (Steven Ganot/The Media Line)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli economy
judicial reform
external factors
economic growth
International Monetary Fund

IMF Warns of Risks to Israeli Economic Growth Due to Judicial Reform, External Factors

Steven Ganot
05/11/2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued its initial annual report on Wednesday, warning of risks to the growth of the Israeli economy due to the government’s judicial reform and external factors. The report was submitted to Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron.

According to the report, continued uncertainty around the judicial reform presents a notable downside risk to growth. Economic activity and inflation could be negatively affected by a renewed surge in global energy prices, new supply chain disruptions, or increased geopolitical tensions.

The analysis highlights Israel’s remarkable economic performance in 2022, with growth reaching 6.5%, driven by a vibrant high-tech sector, and unemployment at a record low. Public debt-to-GDP fell rapidly to pre-pandemic levels, international reserves are ample, the external position is strong, and the banking sector has adequate capital and liquidity buffers.

The IMF recommends that Israeli authorities prioritize education reform and infrastructure investment to enhance potential growth. The report also suggests that the 2030 electricity sector target appears difficult to achieve without reductions in other sectors, and enacting a climate law and defining a carbon pricing mechanism is advised.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.