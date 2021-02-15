Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Immense Israeli Inquiry Increases International Interest in Inoculation 
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Vaccine
Pfizer
Study

Immense Israeli Inquiry Increases International Interest in Inoculation 

Uri Cohen
02/15/2021

The results of the largest study on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus conducted to date was published Sunday night in Israel, providing some much-needed positive news. The research done by Clalit, the country’s largest health care provider and one of four state-mandated, subsidized health maintenance organizations in Israel, analyzed over one million individuals, half who received both doses of the shot. According to the results, those inoculated with two doses were 94% less likely to be infected and 92% less likely to be seriously ill, compared with people who did not get vaccinated at all. The study also found the Pfizer shot to be most effective – up to 99% – a week after receiving the second of the two required doses. Israel has become the world’s testing ground of sorts, vaccinating close to 4 million of its 9 million citizens with at least one dose. The world-leading pace and scope of the operation has afforded global health organizations the ability to inspect and reaffirm vaccination strategies and their effectiveness.

 

