Imminent Cease-fire Announcement Expected From Qatar in Israel-Hamas Conflict

A Hamas official revealed on Tuesday that a cease-fire agreement with Israel is expected to be announced soon in Qatar. The unnamed official expressed optimism about reaching a deal within hours, noting that Hamas has responded to the mediators.

Another source from Hamas hinted at an imminent announcement in Qatar and said that the success of the agreement hinges on Israel’s adherence. The proposed cease-fire, according to the sources, will span five days. It encompasses the exchange of 50 civilians and foreign nationals held by Hamas for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody, including women and minors.

The agreement also entails the delivery of essential humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including 300 trucks loaded with food, medical supplies, and fuel. The prisoner release process is set to be phased, with 10 Israeli prisoners exchanged daily for 30 Palestinian prisoners.