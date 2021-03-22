Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In Israel, It’s the Day Before the Election
The main contenders for prime minister in Tuesday's election are (L-R) Yamina head Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid, incumbant Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (Likud), and New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar.
Mideast Daily News
Israeli election
voting
coalition

In Israel, It’s the Day Before the Election

Michael Friedson
03/22/2021

Israel’s 39 political parties vying for 120 seats in parliament and a chance to defeat the nation’s longest-serving prime minister are down to their final 24 hours as the nation prepares to go to polls on Tuesday. There are no absentee ballots and no substitutes (with very few exceptions) for making the trip to the polling station to place a slip of paper bearing the symbol of the selected party in an envelope and depositing it into a collection receptacle. Israelis don’t vote for individual candidates in parliamentary elections. In theory, the prime minister could be any Knesset member, but will most likely be the head of one of the larger parties and must be able to weave together a coalition of at least 61. Most pundits, though, are running the numbers over and over only to come up short with a path to a coalition government, leaving the door open for yet a fifth election in quick succession. Former allies of incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu head two of the three strongest opposing parties, prompting pundits to note that while the head of the government might change, it’s unlikely the broad policies will. According to the polls, the massive showing of more than 20,000 anti-Netanyahu protesters in the streets of Jerusalem on Saturday night does not demonstrate any support for left-wing parties.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.