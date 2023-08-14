Donate
Independence and Trust Typifies Our News
Mideast Daily News
Independence and Trust Typifies Our News

Michael Friedson
08/14/2023

It’s an ongoing process to be certain that we know what our readers and viewers want from their source of news. To be sure we’ve got it right, we go to the source itself: the Media Line user. It is certainly no surprise that trustworthiness, honesty, and accuracy are the characteristics most sought after, and that The Media Line offers all of the above.

Several months ago, an executive at TML discovered a massive site that rates virtually all of the players in the news business, learning that TML was awarded high marks for accuracy and trust. After all, this is what our users have been saying all along.

This comes against a background of nosediving confidence in media, with some polling showing a disdain for the working press unprecedented in modern times. Independence is disappearing as the newsroom falls increasingly under the control of interest groups.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Here at The Media Line, we are meeting young journalists of the future who are picking up their keyboards, if not their pens, and learning how media functions as part of our system of checks and balances on government. As the ranks of those who participate in The Media Line Press and Policy Student Program grow, we are able to rest a bit more assured that the future of the Fourth Estate is sound. Seventeen colleges and universities are already partnered for this credit-bearing program while more wait in the wings. Student participants and faculty are thrilled with the results, and we believe you will be, too.

Thank you,

The Media Line

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

The Media Line
Mideast Daily News
