Inflation Spikes in Kuwait Amid Post-Pandemic Demand Surge
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
inflation
consumer prices
post-pandemic demand
supply chain

Inflation Spikes in Kuwait Amid Post-Pandemic Demand Surge

Steven Ganot
07/11/2023

Kuwait experienced a notable 3.69% year-on-year rise in consumer prices in May, data from the nation’s Central Statistical Bureau indicated. Monthly inflation rose by 0.15% in the same period, propelled by significant price increases in primary sectors such as food, education, and clothing. The costs of food and beverages saw a 6.85% jump compared to the previous year, while clothing prices recorded a 6.80% annual increase.

According to Kuwait-based economic analyst Mohammad Ramadan, these inflationary trends align with global patterns. Ramadan noted the supply chain’s difficulties in fulfilling burgeoning demand as life in Kuwait returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge in consumer activity highlights the economic recovery’s rapid pace but also raises concerns about potential financial instability due to increased inflation.

