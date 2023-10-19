The Media Line
IOM Pledges Support for Somalia as ‘Super El Niño’ Looms
An aerial view of an area submerged due to flooding after heavy rains in Beledweyne, Somalia on May 17, 2023. (Abukar Mohamed Muhudin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Inset: International Organization for Migration Director General Amy Pope, at the UN office in Geneva, Oct. 2, 2023. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
IOM
Somalia
El Nino
Amy Pope
climate displacement

IOM Pledges Support for Somalia as ‘Super El Niño’ Looms

Steven Ganot
10/19/2023

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced its readiness to assist Somalia in addressing floods anticipated from an upcoming “super El Niño” event. The announcement came after IOM Director-General Amy Pope’s recent visit to Somalia, marking her first official trip since assuming her role on October 1.

The IOM issued a statement from Mogadishu on Tuesday, stating that teams are being deployed to offer emergency aid and initiate flood preparedness and mitigation measures. Pope emphasized the agency’s commitment to helping the Somali government tackle challenges posed by droughts, floods, and other environmental catastrophes.

“We need to proactively address forced migration resulting from environmental factors,” Pope said. She outlined the IOM’s multifaceted approach, which includes providing aid and protection to those displaced by climate shocks, exploring long-term solutions, and fortifying the resilience of impacted communities.

According to the agency, over 2.3 million people in Somalia have been displaced due to environmental hazards, contributing to the country’s staggering 3.8 million internally displaced persons—one of the highest such populations globally.

