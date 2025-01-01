Iran and European Nations To Resume Nuclear Talks in Geneva on January 13

The next round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and three European nations—Britain, France, and Germany—is set for January 13 in Geneva, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced via the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday.

This meeting follows the November 2024 discussions on Iran’s controversial nuclear program, which were the first since the US election. Tensions overshadowed those discussions after a European-backed resolution accused Iran of insufficient cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In response to the resolution, Iran announced plans to install additional uranium-enriching centrifuges at its facilities. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi expressed alarm in December, stating that Tehran is accelerating uranium enrichment to levels as high as 60% purity—close to the 90% needed for weapons-grade material. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes.

The 2015 nuclear deal, signed with six world powers, was significantly undermined in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact and reimposed stringent sanctions on Tehran. Iran retaliated by exceeding the agreement’s limits, including stockpiling enriched uranium, boosting its purity levels, and deploying advanced centrifuges.

Efforts to revive the deal through indirect talks between the Biden administration and Tehran have stalled. However, during his election campaign in September, former President Trump suggested the need for renewed negotiations and warned of severe consequences if a deal is not reached.