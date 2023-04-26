Iran and Oman Hold Talks on Nuclear Deal Revival, Sanctions Removal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, on Tuesday to discuss the restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal and the lifting of sanctions on Iran. Amir-Abdollahian praised Oman’s constructive role in the negotiations and noted that the two countries agreed to hold a joint economic commission soon. Additionally, they discussed a potential visit by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Iran, following an invitation from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The talks on a revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been ongoing since April 2021 in Vienna, Austria, but no breakthrough has been achieved since the latest round of talks in August 2022. Oman has acted as a mediator between Iran and the United States in previous years, seeking to bring the nuclear talks to fruition.