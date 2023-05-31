Donate
Iran Asserts Closure of 2 Key Nuclear Inquiries by IAEA, Agency Remains Silent
Iran Asserts Closure of 2 Key Nuclear Inquiries by IAEA, Agency Remains Silent

Steven Ganot
05/31/2023

Iran’s state-controlled news agency, IRNA, claimed on Tuesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had concluded two significant investigations related to the country’s nuclear program. The IAEA, however, has not confirmed these claims. The inquiries were focused on the discovery of enriched uranium traces at two sites: the Fordo nuclear site, where uranium enriched up to 83.7% purity was detected, and Marivan, where man-made uranium was found. Marivan has often been connected by analysts to Iran’s covert military nuclear program, with allegations that Iran carried out high-explosive tests there in the early 2000s. These findings sparked international concerns due to their potential application in weapons-grade material. Iran attributed the presence of high-level uranium in Fordo to “unintended fluctuations” and blamed “sabotage” by a third country for the Marivan traces, without providing supporting evidence. While Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful uses, many nonproliferation experts and governments, including the US, remain skeptical.

