Iran, Belgium Engage in Talks for Prisoner Swap, Reports State

Iran and Belgium have submitted requests to each other for a prisoner exchange between the two nations, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Monday. Iran has requested the transfer of its national, Assadollah Assadi, while Belgium has requested the repatriation of its citizen, Olivier Vandecasteele.

Assadi, an Iranian diplomat, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court in February 2021 after being accused of planning an attack against the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization, which Iran labels as a terrorist organization. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the ruling as unlawful, claiming it violated Assadi’s diplomatic immunity.

Vandecasteele, a Belgian citizen, was arrested by Iranian security forces in February 2022 on charges of spying against Iran and engaging in smuggling activities, under the guise of being an aid worker. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.