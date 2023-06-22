Donate
Iran, EU Discuss Revival of 2015 Nuclear Deal in Qatar
Steven Ganot
06/22/2023

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Enrique Mora, the deputy foreign policy chief of the European Union, to negotiate the reactivation of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to a tweet Wednesday by Bagheri Kani, who leads the nuclear talks for Iran, the discussion in Qatar was “serious and constructive.”

The precise date of the meeting remains undisclosed. It follows a June 13 gathering in Abu Dhabi, involving representatives from France, Germany, and the UK, during which common interests and bilateral concerns were addressed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani confirmed in a weekly press briefing that diplomatic consultations and message exchanges between Iran and other stakeholders are continuous.

The JCPOA, signed by Iran and global powers in July 2015, imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting Iran to roll back its commitments under the pact.

Renegotiation efforts for the JCPOA started in Vienna, Austria, in April 2021, but despite numerous rounds of talks, no major progress has been reported since the most recent session in August 2022.

 

