This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Holds Air Defense Drill Over Bushehr Nuclear Plant as General Threatens Israel
An Iranian guard is shown in August 2010 at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as he keeps prying eyes at a distance. (IIPA handout via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Bushehr
Drill
nuclear power plant

Iran Holds Air Defense Drill Over Bushehr Nuclear Plant as General Threatens Israel

Marcy Oster
12/20/2021

Iran’s armed forces held an air defense drill over its Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest of the country and over parts of the Persian Gulf on Monday. The drill comes following a break in the latest round of talks in Vienna over reviving the nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers that would see the Islamic Republic slow its nuclear program in exchange for a rollback of sanctions. Iran has accused Israel of several attacks in recent months on facilities linked to its nuclear program. Also on Monday, a senior Iranian military official threatened a brutal response to any Israeli attack against the Islamic Republic. Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarter and former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the Prophet17 military exercise said that “Any threat to the nuclear and military bases of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime is not possible without the green light and the support of the United States.” He added: “If such threats become practical, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to cross, as well as the origin of the aggression in accordance with the trained operational plans.” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently informed the US that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for a strike against Iran if talks toward reestablishing the nuclear agreement with the world powers fails.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.