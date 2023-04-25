Happy holidays!
Iran Imposes Sanctions on EU, UK Individuals, Entities for ‘Supporting Terrorism’
Mideast Daily News
Iran
sanctions
EU
UK

Iran Imposes Sanctions on EU, UK Individuals, Entities for 'Supporting Terrorism'

Steven Ganot
04/25/2023

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it had imposed sanctions on 17 individuals and four entities of the European Union and Britain, alleging their involvement in fomenting violence and unrest, supporting terrorism, and interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs. The ministry also accused them of spreading disinformation about Iran and escalating sanctions against its people. The retaliatory move includes visa issuance and entry bans, as well as the freezing of assets and bank accounts.

The announcement comes after the EU and Britain imposed sanctions on several Iranian individuals and entities for human rights violations in Iran. Tehran slammed the move as a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the UN Charter. Iran had previously imposed tit-for-tat sanctions before its latest move on Monday.

In September 2022, the death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini in a Tehran hospital while in police custody sparked protests and social unrest in the country. The Iranian morality police had arrested her for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf known as the hijab. Tehran accused the US and other Western countries of inciting riots and supporting terrorists in the country.

