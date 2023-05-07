Happy holidays!
Iran Invests in Syrian Satellite Support, Strengthens Tech Ties
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Syria
communications satellites
technology
infrastructure

Steven Ganot
05/07/2023

Iran has pledged to support Syria in building communications satellites, according to Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Isa Zarepour. The announcement came during Zarepour’s two-day visit to Damascus, where he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian government.

In a meeting with Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, both parties discussed the export of Iranian communications products to Syria and the involvement of private Iranian companies in developing Syrian infrastructure. Iran is among the world’s top ten nations capable of building and launching satellites into low Earth orbits.

Zarepour’s visit to Syria coincided with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to the nation for political and economic talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Mideast Daily News
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
