Iran Lifts Ban on Latest iPhones After Yearlong Restrictions
iPhone 15. (Creative Commons)

Steven Ganot
10/30/2024

Iran will soon lift its ban on the latest Apple iPhone models, allowing the iPhone 14, 15, and 16 to enter the country after restricting newer models since 2023. The announcement, made Wednesday, follows comments from Iran’s Telecommunications Minister Satar Hashemi, who said on X (formerly Twitter) that the “problem” of registering new iPhones in Iran has been resolved, with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s support. Although further details on import rules weren’t provided, Hashemi promised additional information soon.

During the ban, Iranians could only legally buy iPhone 13 and older models. Importing iPhone 14, 15, and newer models was allowed, but those devices would lose network access after one month. This limitation fueled a black market for older models, increasing prices as Iranians tried to convert their devalued currency into reliable assets.

Before the ban, iPhones accounted for around a third of Iran’s $4.4 billion mobile phone import market, despite calls from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to limit “American luxury goods.” Khamenei criticized these imports in 2020, citing the “danger” of luxury product imports, although other brands like Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei have remained widely available.

