Iran: Major Spike in Coronavirus Death Toll

The coronavirus outbreak in Iran appears to be spiraling out of control, with officials on Monday announcing close to 130 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the pathogen. At least 853 people in Iran have now died, and overall, almost 15,000 cases have been confirmed – although experts suggest that a lack of government transparency means the numbers could be much higher. On Monday, a top Iranian health official warned that if the trend continues, hospitals will not be able to cope with the influx of patients. The Islamic Republic has been one of the hardest-hit countries outside China – where the coronavirus originated – and is considered the epicenter of the epidemic in the Middle East. Nevertheless, the Iranian government, whose initial response was widely criticized as lax, remains opposed to imposing a nationwide quarantine and is working to keep the borders open. In this respect, Iran’s economy, already reeling from US economic sanctions, has incurred a major blow due to internal regulations, as well as provincial restrictions limiting all social interaction. Meanwhile, Iran’s arch-foe Israel has upped its number of diagnosed coronavirus cases to at least 250. An additional 60,000 Israelis are currently in home-quarantine in accordance with guidelines requiring people returning from abroad, or who may have come in contact with a carrier of the virus, to self-isolate for two weeks. Israel was one of the first countries to impose harsh measures to tackle the outbreak, including closing schools, restaurants and malls, as well as banning gatherings of more than 10 people. Saudi Arabia and Jordan have since followed suit, with Lebanon on Monday declaring a state of “general mobilization” that effectively shutters airports and seaports.