Iran Offers Nuclear Expertise Sharing With Turkey
Steven Ganot
07/25/2023

Iran’s nuclear head, Mohammad Eslami, stated on Monday that the country was prepared to share its experience in the construction and maintenance of nuclear power plants with Turkey. The comments were made during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iran Hicabi Kırlangıç in Tehran, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

Eslami, who leads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), expressed Iran’s willingness to provide nuclear training to Turkey and export radiopharmaceuticals. He added that the AEOI’s subsidiary companies could share their know-how in the production and maintenance of nuclear power plants with Turkey.

Eslami also touched upon Western efforts to limit Iran’s nuclear program, underscoring that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and comply with international regulations.

Kırlangıç reiterated Turkey’s support for all nations’ rights to use nuclear energy peacefully, including Iran.

The dialogue occurred against the backdrop of ongoing discussions to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal from which the US withdrew in 2018, prompting Iran to abandon some of its commitments.

