Iran, Oman Forge Strategic Document for Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Iran and Oman have expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral ties via a strategic cooperation document, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Monday. The document aims to improve relations and establish a framework to sustain these ties, according to a joint statement issued by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said after their two-day meeting in Iran.

The statement emphasized the vital role of the private sector in boosting economic collaboration. It also acknowledged the steady growth in trade transactions and joint investment between the two nations. Both sides underscored the need to enforce previously signed agreements to facilitate new deals that serve mutual interests.

On Sunday, Iran and Oman inked four agreements focusing on economic and energy cooperation and the development of free trade zones. These were announced on the Iranian president’s website. Sultan Haitham, who led a high-ranking delegation, was in Tehran for two days after Raisi’s invitation and also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.