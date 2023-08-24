Iran, Russia Commit to Expanding Anti-Terrorism Cooperation, Says Military Commander

A senior Iranian military official announced on Wednesday that Iran and Russia are committed to expanding their collaboration in combating terrorism. Commander Kioumars Heidari of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force made the statement in Moscow at the conclusion of his official visit, discussing the agreements reached with Russia.

Heidari emphasized that certain agreements were focused on expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism and that Iran planned to further its anti-terrorism collaboration with Russia. Both countries expressed readiness to share their “valuable” experiences in this area with other nations.

The commander arrived in Moscow on Sunday and visited Iran’s pavilion at the weeklong Army-2023 forum. The event, attended by 1,500 Russian companies and 85 foreign entities from seven countries, concluded on the same day.

Iran and Russia have recently strengthened their bilateral ties in politics, economy, and defense, particularly since both nations face US-led sanctions.