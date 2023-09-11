Iran Signals Readiness To Strengthen EU-Regional State Relations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that Iran was prepared to facilitate stronger relations between the European Union and states in the region. The announcement was made during a meeting in Tehran with Luigi Di Maio, the EU special representative for the Gulf region.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran welcomes any EU-led initiatives aimed at boosting cooperation between the EU and regional countries. He described the current climate as “a new chapter” conducive to promoting interstate cooperation and floated the idea of a regional dialogue and cooperation forum.

Di Maio acknowledged Iran’s significant regional role, stating that such a forum would be important. He also emphasized that the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia would benefit the entire region. Among other topics, the meeting included discussions about Iran’s nuclear development and the lifting of sanctions against the country.