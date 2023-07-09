Donate
Iran, Sudan Move To Resume Bilateral Relations
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced Saturday that Iran and Sudan were planning to resume bilateral relations. He made this statement during a joint press conference in Tehran with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Amir-Abdollahian discussed a recent meeting with Sudan’s acting foreign minister, Ali al-Sadiq, held on the sidelines of a Non-Aligned Movement bureau meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan. It marked the first high-level diplomatic engagement between Iran and Sudan since they severed ties in 2016.

The foreign minister noted that both nations are preparing a framework to reinstate diplomatic ties and reopen embassies in each other’s capitals.

On Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian tweeted about an “imminent” resumption of diplomatic ties following his meeting with al-Sadiq in Baku.

At the press conference, Amir-Abdollahian mentioned that the conflict in Sudan is a shared concern for Iran and Algeria. Both nations urge a cease-fire between Sudanese warring factions and advocate for dialogue to resolve the conflict.

In 2016, Sudan cut diplomatic ties with Iran, following a similar move by Saudi Arabia. The Saudi move was a response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after Saudi Arabia executed a Shiite cleric.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
