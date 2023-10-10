The Media Line Stands Out

Iran, Sudan Restore Ties After 7-Year Hiatus
Steven Ganot
10/10/2023

Iran and Sudan announced on Monday the resumption of diplomatic relations, seven years after cutting ties. Both countries are set to reopen embassies and will begin exchanging official delegations to further bilateral cooperation. The development follows “high-level contacts” over recent months, according to a joint statement from the foreign ministries. The two nations aim to foster friendly relations “on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, common interests, and peaceful coexistence.” The rekindling comes as Sudan seeks to reposition itself in the geopolitical landscape. Khartoum cut relations with Tehran in the wake of Riyadh severing its ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016 due to an attack on its embassy in Tehran. Saudi Arabia and Iran have recently reestablished relations.

