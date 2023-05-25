Donate
Iran Test-Launches Ballistic Missile Amid Tensions With Israel, US
The new Khaibar surface-to-surface ballistic missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran. (Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Ballistic Missile
Israel
United States
nuclear program

Steven Ganot
05/25/2023

Iran successfully test-launched a ballistic missile capable of reaching a range of 2,000 km, state media reported on Thursday. This comes just days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces hinted at potential action against Tehran over its controversial nuclear program.

As one of the Middle East’s largest missile programs, Iran has consistently claimed that its weaponry can target bases of its adversaries, specifically Israel and the US. Despite objections from the US and Europe, Iran has pledged to continue its missile program, which it categorizes as “defensive.”

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani reiterated this stance, stating that Iran will defend itself and contribute to regional stability. State TV aired brief footage showing the launch of an advanced version of Iran’s Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile, now named “Khaibar.”

Israel, not officially recognized by Iran, views the Islamic Republic as an existential threat. Meanwhile, Iran positions its ballistic missiles as a crucial deterrence against potential regional adversaries.

This test launch comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and growing Western apprehension over Tehran’s rapid nuclear progress.

