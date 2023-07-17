Donate
Iran To Boost Power Grid Connectivity With Russia via Azerbaijan
Steven Ganot
07/17/2023

Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian announced plans for Iran to begin an electricity exchange with Russia through Azerbaijan, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Sunday.

Mehrabian revealed that Iran has assessed two potential routes for this energy exchange—one through Azerbaijan, and the other via Armenia and Georgia. The minister noted that final discussions are underway to initiate these projects. He further highlighted that the Azerbaijan route provides a simpler process as Iran and Azerbaijan have already synchronized their power networks to a suitable degree.

This connection would be mutually beneficial for both nations, Mehrabian explained, given the complementary nature of their power surpluses—Russia’s electricity consumption peaks in winter, while Iran’s is highest in summer.

Moreover, Iran is looking to connect its power grid with those of other regional countries to ensure year-round electricity supply stability. Mehrabian mentioned that Iran currently exchanges electricity with several nations, including Iraq, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and aims to increase these transactions.

