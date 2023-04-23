Iran, UAE Foreign Ministers Agree To Enhance Cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to enhance cooperation in various fields. The bilateral relations between the two countries have been improving, and there have been active meetings and exchanges between their officials, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website. The UAE diplomat stated that strengthening bilateral relations in various fields would serve the two countries’ common interests, adding that there are opportunities to enhance cooperation. He also noted developments in Syria and the normalization process between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The UAE reinstated its ambassador in Tehran in September 2022, and in early April, Iran appointed its first ambassador to UAE since 2016, amid thawing relations.