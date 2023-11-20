Donate
Iran Unveils New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile, Fattah-2
Iran's Fattah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. (Screenshot: X)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
hypersonic missile
Fattah-2
IRGC
Military Technology

Steven Ganot
11/20/2023

Iran's Revolutionary Guards showcase Fattah-2, a domestically-developed hypersonic missile, during a Tehran exhibition

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran revealed its newest achievement, the Fattah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, as reported by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. This unveiling occurred during a visit by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to an exhibition of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s accomplishments in Tehran. The Fattah-2, equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle warhead, is capable of maneuvering and gliding at extraordinary speeds. This follows Iran’s earlier introduction of its first homegrown hypersonic missile, the Fattah, in June. The original Fattah missile boasts a range of 1,400 km and a speed of Mach 13, equivalent to approximately 16,000 km/h. It features a spherical engine that runs on solid fuel and movable nozzles, allowing for significant maneuverability both within and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

