Iran Unveils West Asia’s Tallest Roller-Compacted Concrete Dam, Launches Hydroelectric Power Plant
Chamshir Dam, in southwestern Iran. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Steven Ganot
07/18/2023

Iran has begun operating the tallest roller-compacted concrete dam in the West Asian region, the office of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced on Monday. The Chamshir Dam, standing 151 meters high with a crest stretching 580 meters, was inaugurated by Raisi in the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

In addition to unveiling the dam, Raisi also launched the first unit of the dam’s hydroelectric power plant during the ceremony. Constructed beginning in 2012, the dam, which garnered €230 million (around $260 million) in investments, boasts a water intake capacity of 2.3 billion cubic meters.

The hydroelectric power plant, once fully operational, will consist of three large units with the capacity to generate 55 megawatts each, and two smaller environmentally focused units, each capable of generating 5.5 megawatts. Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency ranks the Chamshir Dam as the fifth largest dam in the country.

