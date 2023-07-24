Iranian Air Force Launches Major Drill Involving Unmanned Aircraft in Isfahan

Iran’s Air Force initiated a large-scale air exercise in the central province of Isfahan, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported Sunday. Troops from all Iranian air bases participated in the exercise, codenamed “11th Devotees of Velayat Airspace.”

Hamid Vahedi, the commander-in-chief of the air force, announced at a preceding press conference that 92 interceptor aircraft, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles would engage in the drill. The exercise, he said, would focus on reconnaissance operations, destroying ground and airborne targets, psychological and electronic warfare, passive air defense, and testing domestic and modern military systems and equipment.

According to Vahedi, the primary goals of the exercise are to enhance the air force’s combat readiness and devise the best strategies for real-life battles involving various manned and unmanned aircraft. Vahedi emphasized that Iran’s overarching objective is to secure lasting regional security and safeguard the nation’s airspace.

The last edition of this drill occurred in October 2021.