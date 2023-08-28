Iranian and Dutch Diplomats Discuss New Era of Cooperation

In a recent phone call, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, and his Dutch counterpart, Marcel de Vink, emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve misunderstandings and boost bilateral relations, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The officials particularly discussed cooperation in the consular sector.

Bagheri Kani noted that the two countries are entering a new phase of bilateral cooperation, which he expects to expand further if both sides remain committed. Despite differences, Iran has always favored dialogue as its first option in its relations with the Netherlands, said Bagheri Kani.

De Vink reciprocated the sentiment, stressing that diplomacy could play a vital role in resolving misunderstandings between the nations.

The call comes at a time when Iran is facing multiple diplomatic challenges, including its nuclear program and relations with Western countries.