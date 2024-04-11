Donate
Iranian and Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza Crisis

Steven Ganot
04/11/2024

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his counterpart from Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, took a step toward improving ties between their nations with a phone conversation on Wednesday. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement released on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian expressed Iran’s eagerness to enhance bilateral relations, a sentiment echoed by the Saudi minister who stressed the importance of fostering regional and international cooperation.

The dialogue also covered pressing regional issues, including the situation in Gaza. Both ministers agreed on the importance of ending the hostilities in the Palestinian territory and addressing the humanitarian crisis facing its residents.

This recent interaction follows a landmark agreement brokered in Beijing on March 10, 2023, where Saudi Arabia and Iran committed to reopening their embassies and diplomatic missions within two months.

