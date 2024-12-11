Iranian Authorities Shut Down Offices, Schools Due to Poor Air Pollution

Iranian authorities announced the closure of all government offices, universities, and schools in Tehran province for Wednesday and Thursday due to severe air pollution, state TV reported Tuesday.

Tehran’s municipal government had already closed elementary schools and kindergartens over the weekend, shifting classes online. However, on Tuesday, officials expanded the closures to include all educational institutions and government offices. Banks, essential services, and health centers will remain operational.

In addition to Tehran, schools in provinces like Khuzestan, Isfahan, and East Azerbaijan also moved to online classes as hazardous air quality levels persisted. Khuzestan reported “red status” pollution in 17 cities, with similarly dangerous conditions recorded in Isfahan and Tabriz.

Tehran’s Air Quality Control Company reported an air quality index of 158 on Monday night, signaling conditions “unhealthy for all age groups.” Authorities urged vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with health issues, to take precautions as visibility in the capital worsened due to thick smog.

Tehran, home to over 10 million people, regularly ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, with air quality comparable to Delhi and Beijing. Pollution stems from heavy traffic, industrial emissions, and stagnant winter air trapped by the city’s mountainous terrain.

The closures also follow growing criticism over late government decisions and concerns about the resumed use of mazut (fuel oil) in power plants, a practice tied to worsening air quality.