Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tehran Targets Iranian Kurdish Opposition Parties in Iraq in Missile and Drone Attack, Killing 13
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter walks as smoke billows in the area of Zargwez, 15 kms outside the Iraqi city of Sulaimaniyah, where several exiled left-wing Iranian Kurdish parties maintain offices, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Shwan Mohammed/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Iraq
Kurdistan
Ballistic Missiles
drone attack

Tehran Targets Iranian Kurdish Opposition Parties in Iraq in Missile and Drone Attack, Killing 13

Steven Ganot
09/29/2022

Iranian forces launched scores of ballistic missiles and explosive drones at the positions of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in northern Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdistan region on Wednesday, killing 13 people and wounding 58, most of them civilians. The regional Kurdish Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) reported in a statement that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was responsible for the cross-border bombardment, which it carried out in four stages. The headquarters of Kurdish opposition parties in Barde and Koysinjaq in the Irbil Governorate, and in several areas of the neighboring Sulaymaniyah Governorate, were targeted. The statement from the CTS said that more than 70 Fateh ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones were launched from the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah and West Azerbaijan and that they “targeted public places and civilian homes.” Iraq’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, referring to “the Iranian side’s artillery and rocket bombardment, which coincided with the use of 20 drones loaded with explosives that targeted four areas in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and resulted in many deaths and injuries,” and said it would summon the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad for an explanation. Iran’s Mehr News Agency said the IRGC “has once again targeted the positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.