Iranian Cleric and Member of Assembly of Experts Assassinated

Abbas-Ali Soleimani, a 76-year-old senior Iranian cleric and member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, was assassinated on Wednesday in an armed attack at a bank in the city of Babolsaron, in Iran’s northern Mazandaran province. Soleimani was shot by an unknown assailant and later died from his injuries. The attacker has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and Mazandaran’s governor general has ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

Soleimani had previously served as Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, as well as the Friday prayer leader of the central city of Kashan. The assassination of such a prominent figure has raised concerns about potential political unrest in the country.